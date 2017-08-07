Titans add former Louisville RB

The Tennessee Titans added some depth at the running back position by signing Brandon Radcliff who started at University of Louisville.

Radcliff worked out for the Titans Sunday morning, according to Titansonline.com, and then the organization signed the undrafted free agent.

Radcliff, who had nine 100-yard games last year for Louisville, signed with the Colts after the draft, but was waived.

The Titans made room on the roster for Radcliff by waiving linebacker Victor Ochi, who suffered a torn ACL in practice.

