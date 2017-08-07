Burglars break out door with sledgehammer, steal thousands

Memphis Police Department is searching for two men accused of smashing the front door and taking thousands of dollars in items from a convenience store.

Police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Cherry Market on Cherry Road.

When officers arrived, they found the front glass door had been broken out.

The burglars stole $2,200 in cigarettes, $3,109 in cash, and $19,500 in lottery tickets.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects using a sledgehammer to break out the front door, entering the store, and jumping the counter.

The two men escaped in a two door 1999-2004 Ford Mustang convertible.

If you have any information on these burglars, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

