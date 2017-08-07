Libraries hosting fun for kids after school

The Memphis Public Library System is shining a light on one of its branches.

With Shelby County Schools classrooms bustling with students, the Whitehaven Library will offer an innovative learning space for teenagers, ages 13 to 18, with iPads, a PlayStation, laptops, and a host of other activities.

Teen Haven is open Monday through Friday, 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Currently, the Benjamin Hooks Library offers a 8,300 square feet state-of-the-art lab exclusive for teens, ages 13-18, with a library card.

Cloud901 operates Monday - Thursday 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The library asked users to rate libraries' impact on City of Memphis's four priorities -- the top two responses garnered 76.7 percent and 83.5 percent:

The complete findings are published in the Strategic Plan for the Library. Read the entire plan here.

