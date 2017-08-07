Arkansas State Police looking for trooper recruits

Arkansas State Police are looking for recruits for their 2018 class.

Thirty-five recruits will be selected to enter the academy. Troopers want anyone who can meet the minimum requirements to apply. Those qualifications include:

Must be a United States citizen and at least 21 years of age.

Must possess a medical release to participate in a physical fitness test.

Must possess a current and valid driver license.

Must be a certified high school graduate or possess a GED equivalency.

Must meet visual acuity requirements. (*applicant’s vision must be sufficiently acceptable to ensure the applicant could fulfill the essential job functions of an Arkansas State Trooper. Applicants must possess binocular vision with normal color vision and depth perception and required peripheral vision of 140 degrees with a minimum visual acuity of 20/100 uncorrected, corrected to 20/20 in each eye.)

Never convicted of a felony criminal charge.

Never convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Pass a comprehensive background check.

No tattoos shall be visible on an applicant’s body that could be seen if wearing the uniform of an Arkansas State Trooper.

Entry level salary for an Arkansas State Trooper Recruit is $40,340. Benefits include:

Healthcare insurance is paid by the state for a trooper (recruit) and family

Certificate pay up to $1,200 annually (*state police director discretion)

Retirement contributions are paid by the state.

Uniforms and equipment are furnished.

Eligible for career service pay following ten years of state service.

Opportunities for overtime duty.

Several counties are looking for recruits, including:

Arkansas

Bradley

Calhoun

Carroll

Crittenden

Cross

Dallas

Desha

Drew

Izard

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Lincoln

Mississippi

Nevada

Pike

Pulaski

Scott

St. Francis

Woodruff

If you are interested in applying, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.