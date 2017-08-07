10 beer kegs stolen from Silky O'Sullivan's

Two men stole ten beer kegs from Silky O'Sullivan's on Beale Street, according to Memphis Police Department

It happened Friday morning around 5. The kegs were all empty, and surveillance video caught the men in the act.

Investigators identified the men in the surveillance video as Kylin Byrdo and La Abraham Byrdo. The men are seen taking the kegs into a nearby alley, then driving off in a Chevrolet Impala.

Both men were detained the same night in a traffic stop, but they were released before officers knew about the keg theft.

The men remain at large at this time.

