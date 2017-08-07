Ease your baby to sleep with the Justin Timberlake lullaby album

If your children have trouble falling asleep but they can’t get enough JT…there’s finally a solution.

Rockabye Baby! is releasing an album of Justin Timberlake’s best hits in lullaby form.

The album features 12 of his top hits, including his solo work and an N’SYNC gem (“Bye Bye Bye”).

The album will be released on August 18. Until then, you can pre-order the album on Amazon, or click here to listen to a preview of “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” on iTunes.

