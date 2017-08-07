Man wanted for questioning in Tunica homicide

Tunica County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man believed to be connected to a fatal shooting Sunday night.

Deputies said a man was shot around 2 p.m. Sunday on Cumberland Street.

The victim, Derjarvious Dickson, was taken to the hospital in Memphis and later died from his injuries.

Deputies are looking for Jamauri Ransom. He is considered a person of interest in the shooting.

Anyone who knows where Ransom may be is urged to call Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.