Funeral home doubles as meeting space, wedding host

A new funeral home is set to open its doors in Olive Branch, but it is doing a few things to set itself apart from other funeral homes.

Coleman Funeral Home will open its doors Thursday on Parkview Boulevard, across from YMCA of Olive Branch.

Coleman Funeral Home has served Oxford families since 2004 and has had a temporary Olive Branch location since 2015.

The funeral home hopes to set itself apart with vaulted ceilings stacked-stone hearth, and natural light—things to keep out the usual dark spaces of many funeral homes.

“Honoring the life of a loved one is about bringing family and friends together,” co-owner Glenn Coleman said. “Our facility is built for hospitality and personalization. Families can hold receptions and feed out-of-town guests. Even a small visitation feels more welcoming with complimentary snacks and a coffee bar.”

Guests enter through the entrance hall, which features a hospitality area, coffee bar, complimentary refreshments, and comfort seating to go with an outdoor patio area.

The funeral home can be used for luncheons, training sessions, trade shows, ceremonies recitals…and even weddings.

To learn more about Coleman Funeral Home, contact Jeremy Roberts at jroberts@colemanfuneralhome.com.

