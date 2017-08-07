Early registration open for Porter-Leath 5K for Pre-K

Attention all runners and Porter-Leath supporters, early registration for the G.E. Patterson 5K for Pre-K is now open!

The walk/run event benefits Porter-Leath's Preschool programs which serve more than 6,000 Mid-South students each year--ensuring those children are ready to learn in kindergarten on the very first day--and that their parents are engaged in their child's education.



This year's event is set to take place at the Temple of Deliverance COGIC (369 East G.E. Patterson Avenue) and features a USA Track and Field certified route through the heart of Downtown Memphis, on Saturday September 16th at 8:00 a.m.



If you register by August 31 you'll save $5 and get a race day t-shirt. Click on this link to register.

