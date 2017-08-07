Woman wanted by Germantown PD for auto burglary, identity theft - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman wanted by Germantown PD for auto burglary, identity theft

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Germantown Police Department is looking for a women in connection with auto burglary and identity theft.

Police said the woman in the picture is believed to be connected with the incidents.

If you have any information about this person, please contact the Germantown police at (901)757-7343 or (901)757-2274.

