Woman wanted for auto burglary, identity theft

Germantown Police Department is looking for a woman they believe to be connected to an auto burglary and identity theft.

Police said the woman broke into a car back on July 14 at Cameron Brown Park in Germantown and stole prescription drugs, a wallet with credit cards, and a Louis Vuitton purse.

"It's an excellent picture," on Memphian said. "Someone knows her, and they'll probably get that lady."

Germantown police wanted to remind everyone to never leave valuables in plain view inside your car.

If you have any information about this person, please contact the Germantown police at (901)757-7343 or (901)757-2274.

