Man pulls gun, tries to rob two men in Overton Square

A man tried to rob two men at gunpoint in Overton Square on Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The robbery happened on Cooper Street near the Monroe Avenue intersection at around 2 a.m.

Police said the victim and his partner were getting into their vehicle when a black male approached them. The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded that the victims give him their wallets.

Police said that upon seeing the gun, the victims drove away before the suspect could take anything.

No arrests have been made in this incident.

