Man pulls gun, tries to rob two men near Overton Square

A man tried to rob two men at gunpoint near Overton Square on Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The robbery happened on Cooper Street near the Monroe Avenue intersection around 2:15 a.m.

Police said the victim and his partner were getting into their vehicle when a black male approached them. The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded that the victims give him their wallets.

Police said that upon seeing the gun, the victims drove away before the suspect could take anything.

The suspect was dropped off in a newer model, red, four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra, at the intersection of Union Avenue and Cooper Street just minutes before the attempted robbery, according to MPD.

No arrests have been made in this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

