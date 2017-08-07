Man pulls gun, tries to rob two men near Overton Square

A man tried to rob two men at gunpoint in Overton Square on Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man tried to rob two men at gunpoint in Overton Square on Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
First came grocery delivery services. Now, Memphis will be home to a delivery service that brings wine, beer, liquor, mixers -- even bartenders -- straight to your doorstep.More >>
First came grocery delivery services. Now, Memphis will be home to a delivery service that brings wine, beer, liquor, mixers -- even bartenders -- straight to your doorstep.More >>
Trash cans are still overflowing across the sidewalk weeks after the trash was brought to the public’s attention.More >>
Trash cans are still overflowing across the sidewalk weeks after the trash was brought to the public’s attention.More >>
Germantown Police Department is looking for a woman they believe to be connected to an auto burglary and identity theft.More >>
Germantown Police Department is looking for a woman they believe to be connected to an auto burglary and identity theft.More >>
One of the newest Memphis Grizzlies may not see the court to start his Grizzlies’ tenure.More >>
One of the newest Memphis Grizzlies may not see the court to start his Grizzlies’ tenure.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>