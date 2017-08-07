Police step up patrols after robberies near Overton Square

A man tried to rob two men at gunpoint near Overton Square on Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The robbery happened on Cooper Street near the Monroe Avenue intersection around 2:15 a.m.

Police said the victim and his partner were getting into their vehicle when a man approached them. The man pulled out a handgun and demanded the victims give him their wallets.

Police said that upon seeing the gun, the victims drove away before the suspect could take anything.

The suspect was dropped off in a newer model, red, four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra, at the intersection of Union Avenue and Cooper Street just minutes before the attempted robbery, according to MPD.

There has been a string of other robberies near Overton Square.

There were two separate incidents of women getting their purses snatched in late-July.

Then, just two days after a man tried to rob two men at gunpoint, two waitresses were robbed at gunpoint while trying to enter an IHOP on Union Avenue.

Police released a video of the possible suspect.

Memphis police said they have stepped up patrol in the area as a result of the recent robberies near Overton Square.

No arrests have been made in these incidents.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

