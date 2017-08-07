Clayborn Temple recognized as 'nationally significant'

Clayborn Temple is now a nationally recognized historical location.

The building has been recognized since 1979 as a locally important location. National Register of Historic Places said the building, which was originally called the Second Presbyterian Church, was listed as locally important due to its Romanesque Revival design.

However, National Register of Historic Places decided to reclassify the building as "nationally significant" due to its role in the Civil Rights movement.

African Methodist Episcopal Church bought the building in 1949 and changed its name from the Second Presbyterian Church to Clayborn Temple.

The building became a meeting place and training center for striking workers in the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Strike. "I Am A Man" signs were printed at Clayborn Temple and Civil Rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at the church.

