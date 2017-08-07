Haslam offers $10,000 reward in Laylah Washington murder case

Gov. Bill Haslam is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing Laylah Washington.

Washington died after being shot in the head while riding in her mother's car in June.

“We want whoever is responsible for this tragic crime to be brought to justice,” Haslam said. “No tips are too small, and we ask anyone who may have witnessed anything near the crime scene or with any knowledge of the case to come forward.”

District Attorney General Amy Weirich requested the reward from the governor to help generate leads in this unsolved case.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.