Domino's employee kills would-be robber

A Domino's Pizza employee shot and killed a would-be robber, according to Blytheville Police Department.

Investigators said Thomas "Tony" Price, 53, entered the Domino's on North 6th Street around 10:30 p.m. on August 6. He was wearing a hooded shirt that was pulled up in an attempt to conceal his identity.

Price asked to see the manager, then he pulled out a handgun. That's when an employee in the store pulled out a gun and shot Price.

Price is from Blytheville, but most recently lived in Little Rock. He has an extensive criminal record in Blytheville, including felony arrests and convictions.

Investigators later determined Price's gun was a BB gun that "functioned like a semi-automatic handgun."

Price's body is awaiting autopsy. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

