Man stabbed on MATA bus

A man stabbed another man on a MATA bus Monday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

The stabbing happened around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Tillman Street.

The suspected stabber had been detained. The stabbing victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

