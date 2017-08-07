Woman carjacked at South Memphis church

A woman was carjacked on Sunday morning while unlocking a church gate in South Memphis.

The carjacking happened at St. Andrews AME Church on South Parkway East around 6 a.m.

The victim said a man pushed her to the ground, and she initially tried to fight back but decided the struggle wasn't worth it. She said the suspect never showed a weapon, but he got away in her car with her purse and cell phone.

"It's a blessing to still be alive," the victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said. "God spared my life one more time. I feel blessed that I didn't lose my life over a vehicle."

Memphis police officers found her vehicle, a 2008 Ford Fusion, on Monday in good condition. Officers told the woman that the suspect likely took her vehicle on a joyride and then dumped it.

"I just tell everybody to be cautious of your surrounding because you never know who's watching you," the victim said.

