Woman says fake lawyer offered legal help, took her money

A woman said a man posing as a lawyer offered legal help that he is not allowed to give in exchange for money.

Memphis Police Department said a woman told them Myron Bass offered to serve as her divorce attorney in exchange for $750.

The woman said she gave him the money, Bass gave her papers to fill out, and then he stopped answering her calls.

"My understanding is he printed out forms on the computer that we can print ourselves -- the public can print out and work on their own kind of divorce," Gary Johnson, director of the Shelby County Law Library, said.

Johnson said he's seen Bass in the library multiple times. Bass uses the computer room to help various people.

"He's not a lawyer. My understanding is he's a paralegal," Johnson said. "They are not licensed practice law, and that can get them in serious trouble."

Bass has been in trouble for something similar before.

In 2010, WMC Action News 5 reported that he was charged with posing as an attorney. Those charges were later dropped.

In a statement to WMC Action News 5, Bass said he informed the woman that he was a paralegal and what his role would be in the divorce.

Bass said that the woman and her husband no longer wanted to get divorced, and that she wanted her money refunded. Bass said that he told the woman that there would be no refund for his time.

He also explained what he does.

"I am a certified litigation paralegal and a graduate from the University of Memphis with over 21 years of experience," Bass said. "My paralegal services that I can legally provide to the public is assisting customers with divorce forms that are easily accessed from the court website. This website is available to the public, and one does not have to be an attorney or paralegal to access the forms."

The victim said once Bass heard WMC Action News 5 was doing the story, he offered to pay her back in installments.

Memphis police said this is an ongoing investigation.

