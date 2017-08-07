Church leaders greet students in Orange Mound on first day of classes

Church leaders in the Memphis community were calling all men to encourage students at an Orange Mound elementary school on their first day back.

The group was at Dunbar Elementary School, located near the intersection of Select Avenue and David Street, encouraging kids to do their best in school.

"Too much of the culture downplays education. Too much of the music downplays education," Bishop Henry Williamson of Christian Methodist Episcopal Church said.

Teaching students to value themselves and their education is the message from the faith leaders on day one.

"This is the first inning of a nine inning game. We are not going to stop. This is just a great beginning," Williamson said.

The group is pushing to ultimately greet students throughout 207 schools in Shelby County with a focus on 20 schools that need critical support to raise achievement.

"Working with Superintendent (Dorsey) Hopson, working with the principals, we're going to meet those needs and call on the total community," Williamson said.

"Cheer us on, we will be successful," Williamson added.

