Woman kidnapped at Wolfchase mall while on her way to work

A woman was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend while on her way to work at Wolfchase Galleria on Saturday around 2 p.m., according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the victim was dropped off by her mother at the mall for her job at Aeropostale.

The mother got a call from her ex-husband who said he received a call from a witness who said he'd seen the victim being taken from the mall against her will, according to MPD.

Police said the mother called the victim's work, but they said the victim never showed up.

The mother then went to a location on Duke Road between Bayliss Avenue and Grey Road in Nutbush to see if the victim was there, but she was not, according to MPD.

Police said the mother then called MPD, and while officers were on the scene gather information, the victim showed up on foot alone.

The victim told police that she was on her way to Aeropostale when she was approached by the suspect, her ex-boyfriend.

The suspect is not supposed to have contact with the victim, according to MPD.

Police said the suspect grabbed the victim by the arm and forced her to exit the mall and get into a taxi.

The taxi took the victim and the suspect to the location on Duke Road, according to MPD.

Police said the victim and the suspect were then picked up by a relative of the suspect, but the victim was dropped off a few streets away and ran back to the Duke Road location.

When the victim arrived at the Duke Road location, her mother and police officers were on the scene, according to MPD.

Police said a family member made contact with the suspect and convinced him to return to the Duke Road location and speak with officers.

The suspect was then taken into custody and later transported to Juvenile Court.

