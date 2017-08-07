Man shot at apartment complex in Whitehaven - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot at apartment complex in Whitehaven

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A man was shot at an apartment complex in Whitehaven on Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened after 8 p.m. at the Highland Meadow Apartments.

Police said a man was shot, and his condition is unknown at this time.

