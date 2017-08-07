Man seen pleasuring himself in Cooper Young

A man was seen pleasuring himself in his car last Monday in the Cooper Young area.More >>
Shelby County Public Works Director Tom Needham responds to concerns about conflict of interest with his son's engineering firm. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise has the story, three days after Needham's son was sentenced to federal prison for computer fraud.More >>
A man was shot at an apartment complex in Whitehaven on Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two women were robbed at gunpoint after they got off work in Overton Square.More >>
Charlette Wright said she's never been on a camping trip, but it feels like she's been on one since May.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
