Man seen pleasuring himself in Cooper Young

A man was seen pleasuring himself in his car last Monday in the Cooper Young area.

The man was parked at the corner of South Cox Street and Young Avenue, and that's when Lauren Turner, who was walking her dog, saw him.

"It makes me feel uncomfortable. It makes me feel unsafe," Turner said. "If you're going to be to be weird, do it in your house, don't do it in public"

Taylor said it made her mad when she saw it. She called police and posted about it on the Nextdoor app to notify neighbors.

"I'm not running around the neighborhood doing that type of stuff," Turner said. "I think other people would be upset if I was running around doing that."

She said her neighbors have been posting about similar incidents.

In fact, WMC Action News 5 found a posting on Nextdoor about a man who pulled up in a maroon Mercury near Rozelle Street and Harbert Avenue in Central Gardens on Sunday and was seen "pleasuring himself."

Last Thursday, police say a man walked inside this Family Dollar on Hollywood Street and exposed himself to an employee.

It's scary, and I just consider that person a pervert," Angela Durham, a Family Dollar customer, said.

Today, Memphis Police Department said these incidents are NOT related.

The man spotted in Cooper Young was reportedly driving a silver Volkswagen Beetle, tag number 5C80U, unknown state.

