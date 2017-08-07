Bulldogs look to boost running game

Down in Starkville, the Bulldogs have a strong running game, thanks to the exploits of quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, who led the SEC in total offense as dual threat runner and passer.

Fitzgerald got plenty of help from Running Back Aeris Williams.

Toward the end of last season, the Mississippi State QB-running back duo produced a dynamic rushing tandem.

Williams rushed for more than 500 yards over the final 5 games, but after him, the Bullies lack backs with significant SEC experience.

Head Coach Dan Mullen is looking for new Backfield stars emerge during camp.

"I mean D. Lee's healthy, so there's a lot of depth there because he's been injured," Mullen said. "He was injured most of last season. But behind that it's really the knowledge. Do you know what you're doing? Not can you run the ball, do you know what you're doing? So that's gonna be the biggest one, who can figure that out the fastest."

The season is fast approaching. State kicks off against Charleston Southern on September 2 in Starkville.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.