Offensive line the focus of Tigers fall camp

While Riley Ferguson and Anthony Miller have become household names for the Memphis Tigers Football team, it's the players up front who allow them to do their offensive thing.

The Tigers offensive lineman, the hogs who dig in the dirt and like it, have helped the U of M develop one of the highest scoring units in college football.

Just about every o-lineman returns this year, led by junior center Drew Kyser, a Rimington Watch List member.

For Memphis to win the AAC West as its picked to do, Tigers head coach Mike Norvell wants a higher degree effort from this group in fall camp.

"I was pleased with what i saw from offensive line, and backs and we have to have that." Norvell said. "With improvement we can be pretty dang good and we have to have that."

"Hard work, but we gotta continue to get better," Kyser said. "We got to coach each other up, and we're making each other better each day."

The Tigers open their season against Louisiana-Monroe on August 31 at the Liberty Bowl.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.