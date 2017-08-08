Reward for info in death of 2 year old, Construction delays expected in Germantown, Trying to solve Overton Square robberies, Memphis Catholic schools back in class

Good Tuesday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has announced a $10,000 reward for information in the death of 2-year-old Laylah Washington. The toddler was in a car with her mother on June 11 when she was struck by gunfire from an approaching vehicle on Kirby Rd. near Raines in an apparent road rage incident. We'll explain how the reward will work and how to report leads in the case.
Heads up If you're planning to eat at the Germantown Commissary next week.. get ready for a detour! Crews are doing some street work and pedestrian upgrades on South Germantown Road.. between the railroad tracks and Poplar Pike. It's starts next Monday. We're talking about how long the work should last.
We have new information this morning on robberies around Overton Square. Recently, 2 women who were working were robbed as they were heading to IHOP after their shift. We'll explain details of the investigation as officers work to find the people responsible.
It's back to school for 24 Catholics schools in the Memphis and Mid-South area for thousands of students from preschool through the 12th grade. We'll look at possible delays this morning on WMC
Weather:
Mild temps continue with highs in the 80s, isolated and scattered showers for the next several days. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Upstate mother says she bought tainted tilapia from Walmart
4-month-old girl found dead in grandmother's vehicle
Two waitresses robbed at gunpoint in Overton Square
Man in Midtown seen exposing himself to women
Reusing caskets results in fine for local funeral home
Don't forget we are giving away a $200 gift card to Fred's at 6am. Watch and wait for the cue to call and be the 5th caller. It's that easy. Join us on this Tuesday morning on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news weather and traffic from 4:30-7am.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
A man was seen pleasuring himself in his car last Monday in the Cooper Young area.More >>
A man was seen pleasuring himself in his car last Monday in the Cooper Young area.More >>
Shelby County Public Works Director Tom Needham responds to concerns about conflict of interest with his son's engineering firm. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise has the story, three days after Needham's son was sentenced to federal prison for computer fraud.More >>
Shelby County Public Works Director Tom Needham responds to concerns about conflict of interest with his son's engineering firm. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise has the story, three days after Needham's son was sentenced to federal prison for computer fraud.More >>
A man was shot at an apartment complex in Whitehaven on Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot at an apartment complex in Whitehaven on Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two women were robbed at gunpoint after they got off work in Overton Square.More >>
Two women were robbed at gunpoint after they got off work in Overton Square.More >>
Charlette Wright said she's never been on a camping trip, but it feels like she's been on one since May.More >>
Charlette Wright said she's never been on a camping trip, but it feels like she's been on one since May.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>