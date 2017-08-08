Man shot in robbery attempt while leaving Midtown bar

A man was shot while leaving a Midtown bar Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened at the Pumping Station on Poplar Avenue, near Watkins Street, around 2:30 a.m.

Incidents like this one have local residents concerned.

"We need to see more security patrolling around here at Poplar and Cleveland," Shandra Phillips, who sells socks in the area, said. "Sometimes I fear for my life out here because I sell socks out here, and this is how I pay my bills."

A witness said he heard a loud pop, walked outside, and saw the 57-year-old man holding his chest. He applied pressure on the gunshot wound until police arrived.

The victim told police he was opening his car door when a man, about 25 years old, walked up behind him with a gun and demanded his keys and wallet.

The victim threw his keys into the car and as he reached for his wallet, the robber fired a shot.

Witnesses said the shooter arrived and escaped in a gold Nissan Maxima with no rear bumper. He was wearing a white tank top with blue shorts, and he was last seen going northbound on Cleveland Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

"Whoever did this to this guy needs to be punished to the fullest," Phillips said.

Other neighbors are concerned, too.

"We would like for the neighborhood to be a little calmer," John Williams, an area resident, said. "We're all close, and it seems like a lot of armed robberies going on."

The Pumping Station expressed their sympathies on Facebook:

We are deeply saddened by the robbery and shooting of our customer and friend last night. We hope anyone with information would come forward and contact the police.

