Person shot at Midtown bar - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Person shot at Midtown bar

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Midtown bar Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at The Pumping Station on Poplar Avenue, near Watkins Street, around 2:30 a.m.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition, but at least one person was sent to the hospital.

There are no details on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly