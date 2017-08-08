Woman in center of bloody El Toro Loco brawl wanted for assault

A warrant was issued for a woman involved in a fight at a Memphis restaurant that left one man bloodied.

Doushana Smith was caught on camera during an altercation at El Toro Loco in June.

Joey Facello was caught in the crossfire during the fight; he was hit with a beer bottle that cut his head open, requiring stitches.

“I stood up to go to the bathroom and the next thing I know, blood's everywhere,” Facello said.

Now Smith is wanted for charges of assault, according to Memphis Police Department.

Facello said the argument began when a man at another table made a remark about loud children.

Smith’s warrant is for two assault charges, but it’s unclear if they are related to the attack at El Toro Loco.

