New TN law to fine school zone drivers with phone in hand

The state of Tennessee is taking steps to curb distracted drivers, starting with cell phones.

A study by Safe Kids USA says one in six drivers in school zones are distracted—the most common distraction being cell phones.

To help curb school zone distractions, any use of a cell phone will be illegal in school zones in Tennessee soon.

Beginning January 1, 2018, you will not be able to text or talk on your phone while it is in your hand. Any cell phone in hand will be considered breaking the law.

In addition, anyone under 18 will not be allowed to use any hands free devices. If you are over 18, hands free devices will be allowed.

When 2018 starts, anyone caught with a cell phone in hand in a school zone will face a $50 fine.

The speed limit is 15 miles per hour in a school zone. In Tennessee, a ticket in a school zone could cost fines of over $200, and there is a mandatory court appearance.

