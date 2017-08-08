SCS reports no major issues on first day of school

Shelby County Schools said the first day of the 2017 school year was a success.

Despite long lines outside SCS headquarters, the district said 65,000 students were early registered and ready to start school Monday morning. Another 6,000 were registered on day one.

SCS said 99 percent of their classrooms were staffed Monday. After a series of hires last week, SCS is down to 98 staffing vacancies, which is similar to where they were in 2016. They plan to continue hiring throughout the month with a goal of having teachers in 100 percent of classrooms.

District leaders said no widespread transportation issues have been reported.

There were only minor repairs needed to air conditioners.

Superintendent Dorsey Hopson issued a video message explaining the success of the first day. Click here to watch it.

