Man wanted for Hop In robbery

Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing a convenience store on Summer Avenue.

The robbery happened on August 3 around 1:15 a.m at Hop In.

Police said the man entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect then ran from the store. He is described as six foot in all black clothing with a white cloth around his face, armed with a silver handgun.

If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

