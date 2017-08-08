3 men robbed while working on cars

Memphis Police Department is investigating after three men said they were robbed while working on their vehicles.

The robbery happened on Walter Street around 7:30 p.m. on August 5.

Police said three men in a four-door Hyundai sedan stopped in the street. Two of them got out with handguns and demanded money from the three men working.

The suspects escaped in the silver Hyundai with a Tennessee tag.

The suspects are believed to be between 18 and 25. The two armed suspects are described as:

Between 5’10” and 6’0”, wearing a purple shirt, tan shorts and black shoes. He was armed with a silver semi-auto handgun.

5’5”-5’8” wearing a brown shirt with a large tan design on the back, tan pants. and white shoes with black laces. He was armed with a black handgun.

If you know anything about these men, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

