Man wanted for robbery, stabbing at restaurant

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a restaurant in Whitehaven last month.

The robbery happened at Hong Kong Restaurant on Elvis Presley Boulevard on July 12.

Police said a masked man entered the store with a knife and demanded money. He then stabbed someone, stole cash, and left.

Officers identified Eric Balkin as a possible suspect in this robbery; he’s wanted for questioning.

Police said Balkin is on federal probation and has an active warrant for violation of probation.

Balkin is described as 32 years old, 5-foot-7, 183 pounds, with a low haircut.

If you know where he may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or MPD Detective Vincent at 327-5670.

