Bolton High School crossing guard hit by car

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A crossing guard was hit by a car Tuesday morning.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Earle Farrell said a Bolton High School crossing guard was hit outside the school at about 7:15 a.m.

The crossing guard was taken to the hospital; her condition is unknown.

There is no driver information available at this time.

