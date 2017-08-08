Live like a King: Elvis Presley's Beverly Hills home open for guests

Ever wanted to live like The King? Here’s your chance.

The former Beverly Hills home of Elvis Presley is open for guests—at a steep price.

The home is listed at $3,995 per night. If that’s not hefty enough, the minimum stay is five nights. So at minimum you’ll be dropping nearly $20,000 to live like the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

If I haven’t lost you yet, the house is beautiful. The four bedroom, five bath, 5,367-square-foot home boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and walls of glass in every room with a view overlooking the mountains.

The backyard has a large pool and spa where Elvis, Priscilla, and Lisa Marie used to spend time.

The outdoor area features a patio with a fireplace, and it’s all just minutes from the entertainment and shopping district of Beverly Hills.

If you’re able to fork over the cash, you should do so now: There are no available dates listed after November 5 until next summer.

You can check out the listing by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.