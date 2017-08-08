Memphis entrepreneur featured in business magazine

A Memphis entrepreneur is being featured in Black Enterprise Magazine.

Cynthia Daniels started Black Restaurant Week, and now she's being heralded as one of the driving forces in business in Memphis.

Black Enterprise Magazine points out that Daniels moved to Memphis seven years ago after losing her job in Atlanta.

In Memphis she became president of Memphis Urban League Young Professionals. Then she launched Memphis Black Restaurant Week--which generated more than $80,000 in profits for Memphis minority-owned businesses and has since expanded to dozens more cities.

To read the feature article on Daniels, click here.

