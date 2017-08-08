Memphis entrepreneur featured in business magazine

Southaven Fire Department was awarded a $1.5 million grant to help them hire more firefighters.More >>
A Memphis entrepreneur is being featured in Black Enterprise Magazine.More >>
Ever wanted to live like The King? Here’s your chance. The former Beverly Hills home of Elvis Presley is open for guests—at a steep price.More >>
The woman involved in a fight at a Memphis restaurant that left one man bloodied is now in jail.More >>
Two women were robbed at gunpoint after they got off work in Midtown Memphis.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.More >>
President Trump's retweet comes days after he praised Attorney General Jeff Sessions' plan to fight leaks in the name of national security.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
“It's absolutely unconscionable that a two-year old can lose his life due to the reckless and careless actions of adults,” Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper's reaction to that weekend shooting death of two-year-old Ron-Narius "Duke" Austin.More >>
