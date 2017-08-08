Grizzlies' McLemore to miss 12 weeks with broken foot

One of the newest Memphis Grizzlies may not see the court to start his Grizzlies’ tenure.

The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that Ben McLemore was diagnosed with a broken right foot after landing on another player’s foot during a pickup game in Los Angeles.

McLemore underwent successful surgery, but will be out roughly 12 weeks.

While the 2017-18 NBA schedule has not yet been released, the regular season is set to open on October 17, with the Grizzlies’ first game likely coming soon after.

McLemore’s 12 week timeline would place him to return after the beginning of the NBA season.

McLemore signed a two-year deal with Memphis in July after four underwhelming seasons in Sacramento.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.