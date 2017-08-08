Trash still floods neighborhood despite code enforcement intervention

Trash cans are still overflowing across the sidewalk weeks after the trash was brought to the public’s attention.

It’s been about a month since WMC Action News 5 first showed you the “junkyard house.”

It’s been another two weeks since the environmental court ruled no occupants were allowed on the property.

Yet, little has changed.

“It's obvious to me that nothing is going on actually,” Rev. Gerald Azike said. “Rather it's like the whole place, they're bringing things more.”

Azike is a pastor at Saint James Baptist Church, just a few houses down from the “junkyard house.”

A notice was posted on the door saying no occupants, and another is in the trash pile.

Azike said things improved with the ruling, but conditions plummeted soon after.

“It's as if nothing has actually happened because you see a lot of people still there and new faces,” Azike said. “So I actually don't know what's going on.”

With school starting, not children have to deal with the trash pile.

“Why it is really difficult is because there is a school nearby and the kids pass through the place,” Azike said.

He wants code enforcement to conduct a follow up to put some action behind the court decision.

“To enforce the judgement that was given,” he said.

He hopes it can lead to the eyesore finally being erased from the otherwise orderly community.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.