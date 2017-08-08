Liquor, beer, wine delivery service launches in Memphis

First came grocery delivery services. Now, Memphis will be home to a delivery service that brings wine, beer, liquor, mixers -- even bartenders -- straight to your doorstep.

Minibar Delivery plans to launch in Memphis on Wednesday, August 9. It will allow residents within the city limits to get their "spirits" delivered straight to their house in under 60 minutes for a $5 fee.

Arthur's Wine and Liquor and Buster's Liquors and Wines will serve as the city's launch partners.

Minibar Delivery claims it "gives users a better way to shop; connecting them with local liquor stores to offer the best selection of products, detailed information about each item and a personalized experience, including product recommendations based off of past orders."

Orders can be placed on Minibar Delivery's website. There is also a mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

In addition to delivering alcohol, Minibar Delivery offers tasting notes, pairing recommendations, cocktail recipes, gift delivery, and an auto-refill option.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.