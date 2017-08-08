ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: BBB impostors

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Midtown bar Tuesday morning.More >>
Tunica County Sheriff’s Department found and questioned a man believed to be connected to a fatal shooting Sunday night.More >>
Trash cans are still overflowing at a Memphis home weeks after the trash was brought to the public’s attention.More >>
A man tried to rob two men at gunpoint in Overton Square on Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
One of the newest Memphis Grizzlies may not see the court to start his Grizzlies’ tenure.More >>
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
A jury has sentenced a Phoenix woman to death in the killing of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box as punishment for stealing an ice pop.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
A Gulfport man who drove up to the Harrison County Jail Monday afternoon and confessed to shooting his wife is behind bars charged with Attempted Murder. Jerome Verdell Jefferson, 47, is being held on a $1 million bond.More >>
Authorities in Biloxi are down at the beach, where a man's body has been found right off the shore.More >>
