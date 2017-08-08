ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: BBB impostors

Scammers are pretending to be one of our best defenses against them.

The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South issued an alert warning both businesses and consumers that scammers are sending unsolicited phishing emails made to look as if they're coming from the bureau. Bureau sources said the emails, designed to look like complaint notices, harbor malware that, if activated, can infect recipients' computers to steal their passwords or other personal information.

According to the alert, if you get an email that looks like it is a BBB complaint:

Do NOT click on any links or attachments. Read the email carefully for signs that it may be fake (for example, misspellings, grammatical errors, generic greetings such as “Dear member” instead of a name, etc.). Be wary of urgent instructions to take specified action such as “Click on the link or your account will be closed.” Hover your mouse over links without clicking to see if the address is truly from bbb.org. The URL in the text should match the URL that your mouse detects. If the two do not match, it is most likely a scam. Send a copy of the email to phishing@council.bbb.org (Note: This address is only for scams that use the BBB name or logo) Delete the email from your computer completely (be sure to empty your “trash can” or “recycling bin,” as well). Run anti-virus software updates frequently and do a full system scan. Keep a close eye on your bank statements for any unexpected or unexplained transactions. If you have clicked on any of the links within the email, immediately change your email and network passwords AND notify your local IT provider for next steps and actions.

The Mid-South bureau asked that you contact it immediately if you receive one of these emails: http://memphis.bbb.org.

