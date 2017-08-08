WMC5 INVESTIGATES: Prostitution prevalence by neighborhood uncovered

The family of Aries Clark, the Marion teen shot and killed by police, said they still have questions.More >>
The family of Aries Clark, the Marion teen shot and killed by police, said they still have questions.More >>
A Mid-South dad and his son will be on national TV, all thanks to social media.More >>
A Mid-South dad and his son will be on national TV, all thanks to social media.More >>
Memphis police need your help finding a person of interest in a July homicide.More >>
Memphis police need your help finding a person of interest in a July homicide.More >>
Memphis police have identified a person of interest in a deadly shooting in March.More >>
Memphis police have identified a person of interest in a deadly shooting in March.More >>
A Memphis city councilman is heading south to get new ideas about how to keep Beale Street safe.More >>
A Memphis city councilman is heading south to get new ideas about how to keep Beale Street safe.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.More >>
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.More >>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.More >>
The parents of Kendrick Johnson have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.More >>
The parents of Kendrick Johnson have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.More >>