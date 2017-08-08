$1,200 embezzled from store in Oak Court Mall

An employee embezzled $1,200 worth of cash from a business inside the Oak Court Mall, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said Deborah Avery, an employee at a Best Buy Mobile inside the Oak Court Mall, embezzled the money over four separate transactions with customers.

The transactions took place from July 7, 2017 to August 7, 2017.

Avery would take the money from customers, place a small amount in the cash drawer, and put the rest in a plastic bag, which she would later put in her pocket.

Police said there is surveillance video of the incidents.

Avery was not at the store when officers arrived.

