Man with hammer assaults 80-year-old woman during home invasion

An 80-year-old woman was assaulted during a home invasion at the Chatham Village Condominiums, according to Memphis Police Department.

The home invasion happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning at the condos located off Park Avenue near I-240.

Police said there were no lights on in the victim’s condo. They said the home invader got into the home through the rear door.

The suspect wore a white bandana to cover his face. His identity is unknown.

The woman said the suspect was armed with a hammer; he assaulted her and ran off.

No arrests have been made in this incident.

A similar incident at Chatham Village happened in July when a 78-year-old woman woke up to find two men standing in her apartment. The men robbed her, forced her inside the trunk of her car, drove her to a bank, and demanded her pin number to take cash out.

There was another similar occurrence in July in the Sea Isle Park community, which is less than 2 miles away from Chatham Village Condominiums. In that case a 77-year-old woman was duct taped and robbed during a home invasion.

It is unclear if these instances are related, but police said there have been similar crimes, including home invasions, in the area.

If you have any information about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.