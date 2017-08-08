Wednesday @10: Sex selling in unbelievable places

A collage of the men and woman arrested for buying and selling sex. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Hundreds of Memphis men and women have been arrested for buying and selling sex.

Wednesday at 10 p.m., WMC Action News 5 investigator Sasha Jones uncovered the neighborhoods most prone to the problem. Her investigation uncovered some surprising areas where the crimes are happening--like the busy intersection of Germantown Parkway and Varnavas Street, which is just seconds away from a school.

Learn more about where crime is happening in our city, plus hear from a woman who has a front row seat to the busiest prostitution corner in the city.

