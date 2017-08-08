Business booming at Crosstown Concourse days before grand openin - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Business booming at Crosstown Concourse days before grand opening

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

New businesses are booming at the newly renovated Crosstown Concourse.

Dozens of businesses are already open for business--the most recent include Farm Burger, Curb Market, and French Truck Coffee. Those are just three of the 37 businesses inside Crosstown Concourse.

"To feel like it's already this electric--and we're not really even rolling down the road yet--it's pretty exciting," Charlie Cage of Farm Burger said.

"This area has needed something like this for a very long time," Porsche Stevens said.

She's one of the people who live--and now work--in Crosstown.

Crosstown Concourse shut its doors 24 years ago, but after 8 years of hard work and $200 million invested, Crosstown Concourse will have a grand reopening August 19.

"I'm a resident of the neighborhood, a property owner. So, I look at it as an opportunity for my property value to increase," Stevens said.

