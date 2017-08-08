Business booming at Crosstown Concourse days before grand opening

Memphis has its share of great hamburgers. There’s the “World Famous Huey Burger”,

Memphis has its share of great hamburgers. There’s the “World Famous Huey Burger”,

Sixty years ago, you could find the Harvest Curb Market at Sears Crosstown. Now, The Curb Market is back on its old stomping grounds.

Sixty years ago, you could find the Harvest Curb Market at Sears Crosstown. Now, The Curb Market is back on its old stomping grounds.

New businesses are booming at the newly renovated Crosstown Concourse.

Dozens of businesses are already open for business--the most recent include Farm Burger, Curb Market, and French Truck Coffee. Those are just three of the 37 businesses inside Crosstown Concourse.

"To feel like it's already this electric--and we're not really even rolling down the road yet--it's pretty exciting," Charlie Cage of Farm Burger said.

"This area has needed something like this for a very long time," Porsche Stevens said.

She's one of the people who live--and now work--in Crosstown.

Crosstown Concourse shut its doors 24 years ago, but after 8 years of hard work and $200 million invested, Crosstown Concourse will have a grand reopening August 19.

"I'm a resident of the neighborhood, a property owner. So, I look at it as an opportunity for my property value to increase," Stevens said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.