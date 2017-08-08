Personnel file of deputy accused of hitting wife uncovered

A deputy accused of hitting his wife received mostly positive reviews during his 17-year history with Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Terrell Turnage stands accused of assaulting his wife in June.

WMC Action News 5 uncovered his personnel file with Shelby County Sheriff's Office. The 72-page file showed Turnage has been in trouble two times since becoming a deputy.

Turnage was given a 3-day suspension in September 2014 for going against policy when he chased a speeding car through a neighborhood.

Then in June 2016 he was given an oral reprimand and required to go through a remedial driving course after he got into a 2-car crash.

"We've all made mistakes, one or two times, but a third time? That's no excuse," Ola Williams said.

Other than those two incidents, Turnage has received positive remarks, with his supervisors saying he demonstrates good investigative skills, good ethics, and a strong character.

Terrell now faces a felon aggravated assault charge.

"I wouldn't expect anything like that out of Terrell. He's a good guy," one of Terrell's neighbors said.

Terrell started working for SCSO in September 2010. He became a patrol officer in 2012.

He remains on leave without pay as of August 8.

