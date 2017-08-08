City to charge new fee on Liberty Bowl tickets

You could soon see an extra charge on your Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium tickets this year.

That charge, passed in a Memphis City Council committee vote Tuesday, would be a $1 facility fee for the city of Memphis.

The money collected from the fee will be used to make improvements to the stadium, which is the site of Memphis Tigers home football games and other events.

If the fee passes the full committee it would apply to regular tickets this season and in 2018. The fee would not apply to complimentary and student tickets.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.