Two children found unharmed after vehicle they were in was carjacked

Memphis Police Department said two children were found safe after a vehicle they were in was carjacked.

The vehicle, a red 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, was taken from 3111 S. Perkins Road just after 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was pushed to the ground, and a male took her vehicle.

The two children, 2-month-old and a 4-year-old, were found safe in the abandoned vehicle on Willow Creek in between Centennial Drive and Westdale Road.

"This could have been real bad," Louis Brownlee of the Memphis Police Department said. "We are thankful the children were found safe, but we want to encourage everyone that when you get out of your vehicle, take you keys out of your vehicle. Do not leave your car unattended."

The suspect, described by police as a 14-year-old black male, is still at large.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.